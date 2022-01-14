After Pole Dancing, Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Talent in Hula-Hooping; Watch Video

Nia Sharma is one of the hottest and sensuous celebrities in the Indian television industry. Apart from being a part of hit TV and web shows, she has featured in a bunch of music videos too. Her latest track 'Phoonk Le' has gone viral on social media, and her killer dance moves are being loved by the fans. Nia has always been one of those celebrities who like to experiment with their work and learn new things. And it looks like pole dancing and hula-hooping are her newfound interest.

On Friday, the actress posted a video of her trying out hula-hooping to the song Makeba. In the video, she is seen wearing a white crop top with white shorts. Watching her vibe to the energetic song can motivate anyone to try out the activity. Sharing the video, she wrote, “MAKEBAMissed Hoola Hoopinggg…"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Nia posted a clip wherein she is seen attempting pole dance. An instructor is heard guiding her as she tries to move upward. Nia is really enjoying putting her physical strength to test, as in the caption she wrote, "Never felt my bones cracking. The very good part is motivating.”

The video has been viewed over 5 lakh times, and in case you have missed it, watch it now:

As far as pole dancing is concerned, it is not an easy art to master, but a couple of Bollywood actors have aced it. Pole dance and Jacqueline Fernandez go hand in hand. Time and again, she shares clips and pictures of her nailing the pole exercises.

Advertisement

Who, according to you, nails pole dance in the entertainment industry?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.