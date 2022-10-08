After PS: 1, Chiyaan Vikram To Feature In Kangana Ranaut's Sita - The Incarnation?

Chiyaan Vikram has been in the news for his latest big-screen venture Ponniyin Selvan: Part one, directed by Mani Ratnam. The Tamil magnum opus is performing exceptionally well at the worldwide box office with a whopping collection of over Rs 318 crores within six days. While the cast and crew of PS – 1 are basking in the success of the period action drama, Vikram is already in talks with filmmakers to finalise his next project.

The Cobra star recently become a trending topic of discussion among the masses after a photograph of him with debutant director Alaukik Desai surfaced on social media. A couple of days ago, Alaukik shared a picture with Chiyaan Vikram on Instagram to give netizens a glimpse of his meeting with the 56-year-old actor in Chennai. He also revealed narrating the story of his highly anticipated film Sita – The Incarnation to him, hinting that the Kadaram Kondan star might be a part of his directorial debut film.

The caption of Alaukik Desai’s post read – “It was very knowledge meeting you sir Chiyaan Vikram you are the most humble and energetic personality I have ever met and am very happy that you like the narration and film concept thank you so much for great hospitality." He concluded his note by writing, “see you soon," which has taken the excitement of Vikram’s fans a notch higher. However, no official confirmation about Chiyaan Vikram joining the cast of Sita – The Incarnation has been made by the makers of the film yet.

Sita – The Incarnation stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. The upcoming epic mythological drama will retell Ramayana from the perspective of Goddess Sita. The film’s story has been penned by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. Further details about the film have been kept under wraps by the makers.

