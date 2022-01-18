After Pushpa, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Rangasthalam and Vijay's Mersal to Release in Hindi in Theatres

After the success of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, producer Manish Shah of Goldmine films announced yesterday that he has decided to re-release his 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in cinemas in the Hindi belt. The Hindi dubbed version will open in cinemas on January 26, coinciding with the celebration of Republic Day. Production house Goldmines Telefilms shared the update on Twitter, which read, “Allu Arjun is coming back to break the box office."

Now according to report in Pinkvilla.com, Shah and his team are in the process of releasing Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, directed by Pushpa fame Sukumar, Vijay starrer Mersal directed by Atlee, and the Ajith fronted Viswasam directed by Siva, in cinema halls in the month of February. “The talks are on, and Rangasthalam might arrive on the big screen for the Hindi speaking audience as early as in February," revealed a source close to the development.

Talking to the website, an exhibitor added, “We have been offered to release the film on January 26 with minimal terms and conditions. The revenue sharing model too is in our favour, whereas the digital charges are half of what they used to be for other films."

The idea is not to earn money, but provide content to the cinema owners in this dull period, especially the single screen cinema halls. The source adds, “Given that there is no new major release in theatres owing to the growing cases of Covid infection, Manish Shah decided to take advantage of the empty window and cash in on the popularity of all the superstars."

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had first released in cinemas on January 12, 2020, just a few weeks before India went into its first full lockdown due to the Covid outbreak. The movie, which is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, became Arjun’s biggest hit of his career until Pushpa: The Rise released. On the other hand, Vijay’s 2017 action thriller Mersal raked in more than Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box-office while Ram Charan’s Ralngasthaam is estimated to have collected Rs 216 crore the worldwide box-office.

