After Radhe Shyam's Average Performance, Prabhas Gears Up For This Nag Ashwin Film

Despite Radhe Shyam’s below-par performance at the box office, producers are backing Prabhas with several big-budget movies. His next project with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Project K, is being directed by Nag Ashwin. It is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The shooting of the film has already started in Hyderabad. At least 90% of the film will be shot in Ramoji Film City, where most of Baahubali was also shot. Ramoji Film City was made famous because of the ‘Baahubali’ movies and its set was preserved because of massive tourist attraction.

Amitabh Bachchan also came to Hyderabad for the shoot and all the facilities required for the shooting of Project K have been made. The shoot will go on for two years, and two major hotels in Ramoji Film City, Sithara and Tara, will be used by the crew.

Nag Ashwin, along with the rest of the crew, determined that there wasn’t a better site than Ramoji Film City to shoot Project K. It is great for overall synergy that most of the shooting will be done in Ramoji Film City itself. The sci-fi drama has a very interesting premise that focuses on surviving in a post-apocalyptic world.

Prabhas has more films in his kitty apart from this one. Shooting for Salaar is 60% complete under the direction of Prashanth Neel. Adi Purush, directed by Om Raut, is in the post-production stage. The film is set to release on January 12, 2023. Prabhas will also be doing a film titled ‘Spirit’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

