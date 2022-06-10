After Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie, Another Similar Film to Hit Theatres Soon

We all know that pets have become an important part of our lives. Be it a dog or a cat, people treat them like their own babies. And films having pets, especially dogs, impact the audience because they feel connected with them.

Rakshit Shetty-starrer Kannada film, 777 Charlie, hit the theatres on Friday. The film shows a moving story of a human and a dog. And now another Kannada movie, a story of a man and a dog, will hit the theatres soon. The film will start its shooting soon later this month.

For now, the film has been titled Productions No. 2. It revolves around a melodramatic relationship between a specially-abled girl and a dog. The role of the girl is played by the producer’s daughter, Prakriti. Rocky, the dog, will also play the lead role.

Advertisement

Director Vishwas Krishna’s debut directorial is being produced by Sharanappa Gowramma. Anil CJ is composing a movie with three songs. Kirtan Poojary will act as a photographer.

Talking about 777 Charlie, the film begins with a man, who loves his loneliness and routine life of home-factory-home, smoking, drinking beer and eating. This goes on for a while until he meets a female dog that changes his perspective on things forever.

He names the dog Charlie and starts to learn new ways of living through the love and affection between them. While some scenes do seem repetitive, the movie, overall, provides good character development, and the transformation of their relationship is visible.

Actor Rakshit Shetty plays Dharma, the protagonist in the film. Rakshit does a great job as a loner and as a pet owner. Not only does the movie show the beauty of the relationship between a pet and its parent, but also sends a strong message to the viewers about pet adoption.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.