After Rashmika Mandanna, Remo D’Souza Reacts To a Little Girl's Saami Saami Dance Video; Watch

Recently, a video went viral that features school students in uniform dancing to the tunes of Sunidhi Chauhan’s Saami Saami song from the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. However, it is the swag of this adorable girl and her moves that have caught the attention of the dancing guru - Remo D’Souza.

Bollywood choreographer-director Remo D’Souza took to Instagram to react to this viral reel by making a remix video. He along with his wife, Lizelle, were seen awestruck in the video as they silently observed the little girl’s dancing style. Remo even appreciated her expression and her perfect lipsync to the song. The couple was enjoying the dance thoroughly when Remo even gestured ‘perfect’ with his hand and blew a kiss at the end of the video. He captioned the reel, “Look at her, my god the expression, grace and the best is lipsync."

Within a short span of time, the video garnered immense attention from dance lovers, fans, friends, and admirers of Remo as well. A few of the comments read - “Aww that’s so sweet", “Agree Sir, she is mind-blowing. Aapko sadar charan sparsh", and “So cute dance". A few of the users commented that the video is from Nepal. One of the users shared, “Omg she is from Nepal", while another wrote, “She is a lovely child from our city Hetauda. Nepal Rocks."

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the same video and expressed her desire to meet the little girl. “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay. I want to meet this cutie. How can I?" she wrote.

On the work front, Remo D’Souza recently collaborated with actress-dancer, Sunny Leone for the first time and launched a dance video, Naach Baby. The upbeat song has been composed by Vipin Patwa and sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Vipin. The video has been directed by a famous choreographer and former contestant of Dance India Dance, Punit Pathak. The video is themed on the famous Radha-Krishna and captures the vibes of Navratri.

