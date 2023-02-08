Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Shaakuntalam,’ has reportedly purchased a luxurious property in Mumbai after her South counterpart Rashmika Mandanna.

Samantha recently posted a photo of the sunset view on her Instagram account that she captured from her current location. As per a report in Siasat.com, the picture was not from any five-star hotel in Mumbai, but instead, it seems to have been captured from a skyscraper in the city. This has led to speculations that Samantha may have bought a new house in the city of dreams.

As per the report, the Yashoda actress has purchased the luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai with a breathtaking view of the sea. It is reportedly worth Rs 15 crores.

Samantha is currently busy shooting for her second Hindi project with Raj and DK. It’s the highly-anticipated Citadel series alongside Varun Dhawan. Multiple reports claim that this project could also be the reason behind her recent move to Mumbai. In addition to this, there have been rumours that Samantha wants to work in Bollywood projects.

Previously, Mission Majnu star Rashmika Mandanna bought the house in Mumbai to make sure that she was able to work smoothly in the city. The Telugu star was earlier living in a hotel, but she reportedly bought the house for herself in Mumbai last year. “Rashmika had been doing a lot of back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad, to prepare for Mission Majnu and other Bollywood projects. Now she has gotten a place of her own in the city so that her movement becomes swift," a source had earlier told an entertainment website.

