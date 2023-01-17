After Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha, Now Son Ranbir Thadani Makes Waves

After ruling the Hindi films for decades, Raveena Tandon broke the records as Ramika Sen in the KGF franchise. That’s not it. Raveena Tandon has been a doting mother to her daughter Rasha Thadani and son Ranbir. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated on Instagram as well. Recently, she penned an emotional caption and shared a bunch of pictures with her family on her daughter’s farewell.

After her daughter Rasha Thadani made headlines with this latest post of Raveena’s, now her son Ranbir Thadani is all over the internet. And don’t ask us why! Of course, because of his “Good looks, good looks, and good looks!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Raveena shared a photo in which she was seen enjoying a FIFA world cup match with her son Ranbir. Since then, Ranbir’s pictures have been all over the web. However, images of the actress’ son have recently gone viral, showing him to be taller than his mother. Ranbir has nearly reached the same height as his father. Many users have reacted to Ranbir’s appearance. A user commented on the photo, saying, “Can’t believe he’s Raveena’s son."

In the latest post, Raveena and Anil Thadani can be seen posing with their children. Along with this, Karan Johar joined them and had pictures taken with Raveena-Anil. Along with the photos, Raveena included a note in which she expressed her feelings about this special time in her daughter’s life. Her caption said, “Saying bye to the class of 2023 at #dais! What an emotional moment for all the moms and dads to see their baby grow up and actually prepare to now, fly out of the nest! We wish you well and Godspeed #classof2023. Also was fun to see @karanjohar in his paternal avatar, “new parent at school" enjoy Karan."

Read all the Latest Movies News here