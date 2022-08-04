After RC 15, Shankar, Ram Charan To Reunite For This Big Budget Multi-starrer

With RRR’s success, directors and producers are thinking alike when it comes to multi-starrer films. Multiple known faces along with a good budget and storyline have proven to be the key to cracking the box office code for the South Indian film fraternity.

Renowned Tamil director Shankar is planning something similar with Ram Charan’s next flick after RC 15. Currently untitled, the movie is said to be a multi-starrer big budget movie and the director hopes it would be loved by the audience the way RRR was.

While Shankar is already committed to making Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and another Hindi flick starring Ranveer Singh after RC 15, he is currently working on the sketch of the Ram Charan starrer film. While RC 15’s budget is already around 200 crores, the next collaboration is said to have a budget that would even cross RRR’s massive Rs. 550 crores.

Advertisement

Another report to hype about is that a Bollywood actor is going to act alongside Ram in the film. However, Shankar will only start working on the movie after he has completed RC 15, Indian 2 and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Hindi flick.

Meanwhile, RC 15 stars Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan in the lead. The movie will be releasing three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, the latter two being dubbed versions. RC 15 reportedly has a highlight action sequence that cost Rs 10 crores to shoot. The film will also see Ram Charan as a double-playing father and son.

Along with them, Jayaram, Sunil and Anjali will be seen in important roles. Ram and Kiara were last seen together in the 2019 Tollywood film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Ram Charan is also one of the producers of his father Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather. The movie is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam flick Lucifer. Godfather will see Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead along with Salman Khan.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here