After Roaring Success in Theatres, RRR to Premiere on These OTT Platforms. Details Inside

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, broke multiple records at the box office and emerged as one of the all-time top films. The SS Rajamouli directorial set a benchmark at the box office and entered the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide within 16 days of its release. Now after a roaring theatrical success, RRR is all set for its digital premiere on Zee5 from May 20.

On the OTT platform, the big-budget action-drama movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, the rights to the Hindi version of the movie have been grabbed by Netflix. It is also expected to drop on the same day. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Grossing over Rs 223 crore worldwide, RRR now holds the record for the biggest first-day opening in Indian cinema and the legendary director broke his record set by Baahubali: The Conclusion, which minted Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

RRR is the highest-grossing Indian film since the pandemic began and the third highest-grossing film overall.

The fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR — is set in the 1920s. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments.

The script of the film has been written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn from Bollywood and Hollywood’s Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris in important roles.

