After RRR, Alia Bhatt Likely to be a Part of S.S.Rajamouli’s Next Starring Mahesh Babu

Alia Bhatt is currently the success of her recent hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia’s acting as a feared mafia queen has been admired by critics and audiences alike. Next, she will be seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR. And it appears Rajamouli is so impressed with the actor that he wishes to cast her in his next film as well.

Alia is in talks with director Rajamouli for an upcoming African jungle adventure, which will feature Mahesh Babu in lead. According to reports, Rajamouli and his father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad have been working on the screenplay of this next collaboration. This work has been going on for quite a long time. The father-son duo feels that Alia is perfect for a female pairing opposite Mahesh Babu.

Reports also say that the father-son duo has decided to cast actors from across industries to give this film a pan-India appeal. If everything goes as planned, Alia will be paired with Mahesh Babu for the first time. Currently, as per the reports dates and characters are being discussed. Apart from that, Alia will have a bigger role in this African jungle adventure compared to RRR.

The film is expected to be shot in real jungle locations to ensure the scale of the film is right. Rajamouli and his team will be conducting a recce by mid-year. Reportedly, there will also be a lot of VFX work involved in the making of this film.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of RRR on March 25 this year. Apart from Alia, N.T.Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Ovais Singstar form part of the film’s cast. Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody will also be seen in RRR. Music has been composed by M.M. Keeravani.

