After RRR and Acharya, Ram Charan's List of Films, Directors Includes These Names

It looks like actor Ram Charan has an aggressive and relentless attitude when it comes to working in films. As of now, the star has completed films like RRR directed by Rajamouli and Acharya with his father Chiranjeevi. And the South superstar has once again embarked on the pan-India film RC 15, directed by Shankar.

Ram Charan had himself shared the first poster of the Shankar directorial on his Instagram handle roughly four months ago. In the poster, the entire star cast of the film was dressed in black suits. “To new beginnings !! #RC15 #SVC50 kick starts today. Looking forward to deliver a memorable experience to one and all," read the caption to the post.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Mirchi 9, Ram had said that RC 15 is a political drama and he is enjoying every moment of shooting the film with Shankar. Ram confirmed that the film will be ready for a theatrical release by 2023. The south star also said that he was trying his best to do films he won’t be ashamed about 10 years from now.

About his character in RRR, Ram said that it is going to have three different shades and every shade will have distinct differences. Speaking with TeluguBulletin, Kiara, who is also a part of RC15, said that they will film an elaborate song in the first schedule. She applauded director Shankar, saying that everyone knows the kind of grandeur Shankar incorporates in his songs. This is going to be Ram and Kiara’s second film after Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

According to a report by TeluguBulletin, Ram Charan is also going to work with filmmaker Gautam Tinnanuri. He is also considering working with Shyam Singha Roy fame director Rahul Sankrityan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.