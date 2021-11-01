After RRR, Director Rajamouli to Team Up With Mahesh Babu Next: Report

Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are all set to be seen with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in Rajamouli’s film RRR. The film will be released in the theatres a week before Sankranti, on January 7 next year. Now, as per reports, Rajamouli is planning another multi-starrer with Mahesh Babu and the actor’s fans are excited about it. Since this is going to be a big project, Dil Raju, along with KL Narayana, will be bankrolling the film.

For now, it’s being said that director Rajamouli is working on both — the promotion of his upcoming film RRR and his new project with Mahesh Babu. Going by the reports, the work on the story of the Mahesh Babu-starrer has already started. KL Narayana will be producing the film under the banner of Durga Arts and it will be a multilingual film. Besides Mahesh Babu, another star is expected to feature in the film. However, it’s still not clear if the other star hero will be from the Telugu industry.

As far as RRR is concerned, its first glimpse has been shared recently and it has made the audience even more excited about the film. With the success that director Rajamouli has seen in the past, people have high expectations of his upcoming projects as well. While a lot of hype has been created around the film RRR, the audience is now excited to know what the collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli will bring.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, with director Parasuram. It is scheduled to release on January 13 next year.

