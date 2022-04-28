After RRR's Record-Smashing Theatrical Run, its Audio Jukebox Unveiled in 5 Languages

RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in an elaborate cameo, has smashed numerous box office records, including surpassing Baahubali 2 since its premiere on March 25. The SS Rajamouli directorial became the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema in both the Indian and global markets.

As of now, RRR has nearly completed its lifetime run, grossing an eye-popping Rs 1113 crore globally. But the hype isn’t over yet. To add to the triumph of this magnum opus, the makers have released the audio jukebox of the movie.

The makers have recently released the audio jukebox of RRR and confirmed the same on Twitter. The makers have released the jukebox in all 5 languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Malayalam, and Kannada. While all the southern versions are available on Lahari Music’s YouTube channel, the Hindi audio box can be found on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

The 29:34 minute-long Jukebox starts with the famous folk song Ambar Se Toda or Komma Uyyala in Telugu, which garnered much praise from the audience for its soothing music and beautiful lyrics.

The song is followed by the friendship anthem of the year Dosti. The third song is the most loved from the album, which topped all the charts and became a blockbuster dancing number of the year, Naatu Naatu or Nacho Nacho in Hindi.

During the RRR promotional events, numerous celebrities, including Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, performed the song’s hook step.

The fourth is the Komuram Bheemudo, followed by Janani, Raaman Raaghavam and the last is the Tribute song or celebration anthem of the album, Sholay.

Meanwhile, the man behind making the music of the film a success is MM Keeravani. The music director is credited with composing all the hard-hitting and melodious tracks of the movie. According to reports, Lahari Music and T-Series paid a whopping Rs 25 crore for the music rights of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. It is reported to be the most expensive audio rights agreement in Indian movie history.

