After Samantha, Neena Gupta Slams Trolls for Judging Women Based on Their Clothes

With movies like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panga, Neena Gupta has made people stand up and take notice of her. Bold and outspoken, the actor recently took to Instagram as she posted a video on her social media handle criticizing the trolls for judging women for wearing “sexy" clothes. The veteran actor who was wore a dress with a plunging neckline, said, “Mujhe ye isliye post krna hai kunki aisa lagta hai jo log aise sexy kapade phente hai, jaise meine abhi phene hai vo aise hi hote hai bekaar ke. Lekin mein bataa du meine Sanskrit mein MPhil kiya hua hai, aur bhi bhut kuch kiya hua hai. Toh kapade dekhke kissi ko judge nahi krna chaiye. Troll krne valo, samjh lo. (I want to post this video because the ones who wear such sexy clothes like right now I am wearing. Let me tell you that I have done MPhil in Sanskrit and have done many other great things in life.. so we should not judge anyone based on their clothing. For those who troll, stop doing it), she said.

The video has garnered a lot of positive responses from the industry as well as her followers on social media. Kiara Advani Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and many others have liked her post.

Last year, the actor was heavily trolled for wearing a white shirt and blue shorts when she made a personal visit to Gulzar’s house to present a copy of her autobiography to the lyricist.

On the work front, Gupta will be seen in Goodbye and Uunchai which features Amitabh Bachchan, Shiv Shastri Balboa and the second season of Masaba Masaba.

