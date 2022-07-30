After Samantha Prabhu's Koffee Debut, Naga Chaitanya Wants To Appear On Karan Johar's Show

Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for his Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha. The film which also stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead will hit theatres on August 11. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. In a recent interview with India.com, Chay was asked if he would mind appearing on Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. To this, the actor said, “On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great, I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not?"

Interestingly, this comes just a few days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut on the chat show along with Akshay Kumar. During the episode, Samantha shared that life has been hard after she and Naga Chaitanya separated. She also admitted that they still have hard feelings for each other. “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been," she said.

“Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes," the actress further added.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Naga Chaitanya also opened up about how he does not let his personal life affect his professional commitments. “I’ve sort of built myself in a way where my personal life doesn’t affect my professional life. When your personal life is at the forefront in the media, that and not your professional life becomes the headline, it gets a little irritating and frustrating. You don’t like it when your personal and professional lives are connected. I don’t connect it and I’ve created a very clear barrier between the both," the actor said.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year i.e after four years of their marriage.

