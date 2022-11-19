After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Yashoda's Kalpika Ganesh Reveals Suffering From Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the headlines ever since she announced being diagnosed with myositis. Even after the diagnosis, Samantha attended multiple promotional events for her recently released film Yashoda. She also assured her fans that she was recuperating. However, the 35-year-old actress did not give out a lot of details on the ailment. Now, her Yashoda co-star, Kalpika Ganesh has revealed that she is suffering from myositis too.

Kalpika Ganesh was speaking at the success meet of Yashoda, which opened to a positive response and has reportedly already collected close to Rs 20 crore. At the event, which was skipped by Samantha, Kalpika stated that she also suffers from the same rare condition. The actress then revealed that Samantha is in the third stage of the disease.

Kalpika, who claims to be suffering from the first stage of myositis, further said that she has been trying to talk to Jaanu star about suffering from a similar condition for quite some time now. She even added that someone lied to her about Samantha’s presence at the success meet, which is why she cancelled her appointment at the hospital and came to meet her. Kalpika concluded by saying that she was suffering from myositis for 13 years.

Meanwhile, their film Yashoda, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, is soon expected to break even. Released on November 11, Yashoda was released as a pan-India movie in five languages. It has been helmed by Hari and Harish and produced by Shivalenka Krishna Prasad. Yashoda is an action thriller with criminal conspiracy around surrogacy being the backdrop of the story.

