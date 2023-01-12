After Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda Makes Surprise Visit To Mumbai; New Bollywood Movie in Making?

Days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised fans with her sudden visit to Mumbai, Vijay Deverakonda also sneaked into Mumbai with no warning. The actor was spotted out and about in the city on Thursday, looking dapper as ever. The actor, for his outing, was seen wearing a green tee with a beige jacket. He styled it with a pair of white pants and a hat.

Vijay appeared to be in a hurry. Without posing for the cameras, the actor dived into his car and hit the road. The surprise spotting has us wondering if Vijay is here to sign his second Bollywood project.

Advertisement

Vijay made his Bollywood debut with Liger. Backed by Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur, the film also starred Ananya Panday. The film did not perform as per the box office expectations. Following the film’s failure, Vijay took a break from social media. He then reappeared in the spotlight at the SIIMA 2022 awards show where he spoke about the film’s failure.

The film also landed in a money laundering controversy and Vijay appeared in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November.

After the break, Vijay dived into the making of Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu but the film’s making came to a halt after Sam was diagnosed with Myositis and she had to focus on treatment. It was reported that the film will resume shooting in January. The film is a romantic drama and it is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Vijay also has ‘Jana Gana Mana’, a military action film directed by Puri Jagannadh, in his pipeline.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vijay has also been making the headlines for his alleged romance with Rashmika Mandanna. The Dear Comrade stars have been rumoured to be dating for a while now.

Read all the Latest Movies News here