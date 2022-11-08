After Sara Ali Khan, Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Roshan?

Apart from being one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood right now, Kartik Aaryan is the most eligible bachelor in B-town. However, if the latest buzz is to be believed, the actor, who previously dated his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan, is not single anymore.

According to Pinkvilla, Kartik is reportedly dating Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan. Pashmina is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan and the niece of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The report suggest that the duo has been spending a lot of time with each other. When Kartik is not working, the two prefer to spend some quality time at his residence and vice versa. It was also reported that Kartik took Pashmina for a ride in his new McLaren in Juhu.

Pashmina is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with film producer Ramesh Taurani’s upcoming sequel to his 2003 coming-of-age romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. The movie will star Pashmina, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal. The original movie featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

Meanwhile, in her debut Koffee With Karan episode, Sara Ali Khan had confessed that she had a crush on Kartik. Soon after, they signed Love Aaj Kal and hit it off instantly. It was then reported that around the release of their film, the couple broke up. However, none of the actors confirmed the reports.

When Sara again made an appearance on Koffee With Karan in its Season 7 along with Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar reminded her of the confession and pointed out that all the love confessions on the couch reached fruition. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," Karan pointed out. To which, Sara replied, “Yeah," confirming the relationship.

