After Separation from Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Says 'The Song Musafir Found Me'

Filmmaker, singer, and daughter of South superstar Rajinikanth, Aishwaryaa is busy with her upcoming project. She is currently directing a romantic song titled ‘musafir’. In a recent interview, she opened up about the song and revealed how she is working on the same. “I would say that the song ‘Musafir’ found me. I could immediately sense that this connection wouldn’t go wrong," Aishwaryaa said while speaking to ETimes.

Aishwaryaa commended her co-producer Prernaa and said, “She is a beautiful person, extremely giving and makes you instantly feel at home." She added that she felt as if she was working with a “sister." Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth described Prernaa as an efficient person who comes across as a bold businesswoman.

Musafir depicts the love story of a girl, who is the daughter of a South cinema star and a boy who comes from Mumbai. The shooting of the same was earlier scheduled to begin in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City from January 25. It was supposed to be shot for over three days, however, Aishwaryaa tested positive for COVID-19 due to which she had to undergo a quarantine period and the shooting schedule had to be changed. Musafir is being produced by Aishwaryaa, Prernaa Arora and Kumar Taurani.

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa’s latest project also happens to be her first after separating from her husband, actor Dhanush. In January the couple announced that their 18-year-long marriage has come to an end. In a joint statement, they said, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting…Today we stand at a place where our paths separate…Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

Dhanush was recently seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

