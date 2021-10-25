After Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan Likely to Visit Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail Today

Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail on Oct 21 after it became clear that the latter’s bail hearing a drugs-on-cruise matter will not come up in Bombay High Court till Oct 26. the meet between the father and the 23-year-old son lasted only 15 minutes in line with the prison protocols.

Now, it is learnt that Gauri Khan will also be heading to jail to meet her son. This will be the first time she will see him in person since Oct 2 when Aryan and others were detained on a cruise ship, raided for drugs. In all likelihood, Gauri may meet Aryan in person on Monday noon. Interestingly, today also marks the 30th wedding anniversary of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

Earlier, a ten minute video call facility was provided to Aryan so that he could connect with his parents. Outside contact for him has been limited since he is an undertrial. It is also learnt that after his bail was rejected on Oct 20, Aryan was feeling anxious about his jail time and was advised by prison authorities to spend some time with the books.

Meanwhile, teams of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) paid a formal ‘visit’ to the residences of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Bandra west on Oct 21.

