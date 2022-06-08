After Shah Rukh Khan And Katrina Kaif, Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall Tests Covid Positive

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who became a popular name after her stint in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The news comes shortly after reports of stars like Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur started doing the rounds.

Sonnalli took to her social media to share the update with her friends, fans and well-wishers. She shared two pics- a glamorous one, and one with her dog which is recently taken as she is recuperating. The actress wrote, “Finally after 2 yrs I have contracted the virus. I am isolating and recovering ❤️ This msg is also a reminder that covid is trying to crawl back into our lives, so mask up guys! This fight is gonna be a little longer than we thought, but we r in it to win it. Stay strong! Stay safe!"

Advertisement

She further wrote, “I must add that I really take pride in my immunity and I hardly ever fall sick.. but having contracted this virus now and having fever I guess after yearsss, I have to say it’s not a good feeling and the virus is everything horrible that they say it is. But having said that, lots of fluids, vitamins, medicines, meditation, prayers & lots of doggo love help heal you soonest"

Sonnalli also added, “Also, DOGS DO NOT SPREAD #corona ! P.S- Anyone who’s come in contact with me, pls get yourself tested, though my CT count is non-infectious, according to my reports. Stay safe ☀️"

Coronavirus cases are on the rise for the past few days. In Mumbai, the BMC had issued a notice that the virus is fast spreading in K-Ward and that studios should not hold any parties in the wake of the rising number of cases. In case parties are held, the BMC has to be informed so that people can be tracked if someone tests positive.

Advertisement

A few days back, Sonnalli’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan also tested positive for the virus. Recently, Akshay Kumar too had tested positive and had to give the Cannes Film Festival a miss.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.