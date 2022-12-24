After Shah Rukh Khan, Jannat Zubair Performs Umrah With Brother in Mecca, See Pics

Television actress Jannat Zubair recently performed Umrah at the Holy city of Mecca with her family and shared the photos of the same on her Instagram handle. She shared glimpses of her completing her first Umrah and also posed with her brother Ayaan. For the uninitiated, Umrah is the short version of Hajj and a pilgrimage to Mecca wherein Muslims from all around the world gather to pray and seek forgiveness for their sins.

Sharing a photo with her brother on Instagram, she wrote, “Jumma Mubarak Completed our first Umrah Alhumdulillah Special thanks to @alkhalidtours for being the best guide and making sure of every little detail…

Really appreciate it "

Take a look:

A couple of days back, she had also shared her photos from Medina with her parents. She wrote, “Alhumdulillah 💕"

A large number of Muslims decide to do it during the holy month of Ramadan or in the two sacred months of the Islamic lunar calendar known as Rajab and Sha’ban. Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen performing Umrah at Mecca. According to media reports, the Bollywood actor took the decision of undertaking the special journey after completing the shooting schedule of his film Dunki in Saudi Arabia.

Talking of Jannat Zubair, the 21-year-old actress began her career as a child actor starring in the daily soap Phulwa in 2011. She was recently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is also known for being a part of daily soaps such as Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Tu Aashiqui and Siyaasat among others.

