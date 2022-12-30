After Sheezan Khan's Arrest, Tunisha Sharma's Former Co-Star Abhishek Nigam to Play Alibaba?

Tunisha Sharma’s suicide last week left the entire fraternity in shock. The young actress was shooting for the show Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul and allegedly died by suicide on the sets of the show. Following this, her mother accused her co-star and former beau Sheezan Khan of abutment of suicide. The actor is now in police custody. Amid this, reports come in that Sheezan will be replaced from the show Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul where he played the titular character.

According to a report in Zoom Entertainment, the actor will be replaced by Tunisha’s Hero Gayab Mode On co-star Abhishek Nigam. However, there is no confirmation from the makers yet.

Meanwhile, a note has been recovered from the sets of Tunisha Sharma’s show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul with Sheezan Khan’s name on it, a new report has claimed. While a suicide note has not been discovered so far, it is now claimed that a note about Sheezan has been discovered on the sets. As reported by NDTV, the police told Vasai Court that they discovered a note which read, “He Is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo" in a make-up room of the television show. It is further claimed that the paper mentioned Tunisha and Sheezan’s names. It is also claimed that Tunisha and Sheezan had a 15-minute conversation in the makeup room following which both appeared to be agitated.

The actors worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and dated briefly. However, they reportedly broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death on December 24. Sheezan has been accused of abetment to suicide by Tunisha’s mother and has been in police custody since Sunday, December 25. He was initially under four-day custody but it was extended by two days on Wednesday.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

