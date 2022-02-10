After Shehnaaz Gill, Chetan Bhagat Joins List of Contestants for Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Report

Backed by producer Ekta Kapoor, reality show Lock Upp is expected to have a bunch of newsmakers as contestants to stir up controversies. During a press contingent in Mumbai recently, Ekta stated that the show is going to be a first-of-its-kind concept and anything like it has not been witnessed not only on Indian television or OTT platforms but even in the West. The producer had shared that the concept of the show was brought to her by two young, local boys. Lock Upp will also mark Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a host.

Without dropping any names, Ekta had mentioned that only celebrities will be seen as contestants on the reality show. Moreover, it is Kangana who will have the final say on who all would be sent inside or who will stay in the show. Lock Upp will stream on ALT Balaji and MX Player. Describing the format of the reality show, Ekta stated that sixteen contestants will be locked up in jail cells, and though it’s a captive format, it’s unlike anything ever seen on Indian television or streaming services.

Several names, who are likely to be a part of the show, are doing rounds on social media. Several reports are also stating the names of celebrities who could be a part of Lock Upp. A source told BollywoodLife that risque model Poonam Pandey, who is not new to controversies, along with the spiritual leader, bestselling author, and the founder of the Black Lotus App - Om Swami - have been approached to participate in the show as contestants.

And the latest news is that polarising author Chetan Bhagat has also been invited to get locked inside the jails of the reality show. Likes of Shehnaaz Gill and Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl were also in news for being one of the contestants in Lock Upp. Makers have promised to bring an eclectic group from all walks of life to stir the pot with spice and sauce, and if these reports are to be believed – they are living up to it.

