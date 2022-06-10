After Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari Lands Role in Salman Khan Starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Reports

Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the news for the longest period of time now. Speculations surrounding the film are aplenty, and the change in the cast had all our attention. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, would even have a title change. But more importantly, it looks like the search of the female actor opposite Jassie Gill (who has reportedly replaced Aayush Sharma) has finally come to an end. And the search has ended with none other than Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari.

According to a report in ETimes, Palak Tiwari has been roped in for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and it was Salman Khan who selected her. A source was quoted saying, “Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot."

Earlier, reports had been doing the rounds that Shehnaaz has been paired opposite Jassie Gill. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist has also started filming. The film will also star Siddharth Nigam, and it is being said that he and Jassie have replaced Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma in the film. It will also have Raghav Juyal in an important role. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has already been cast as the female lead opposite Salman Khan in the multistarrer.

Palak Tiwari was the assistant director of Antim: The Final Truth, which starred Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan. The starlet made heads turn with her music video, Bijli, where she floored us with her dancing skills alongside Harrdy Sandhu. She also shook a leg with Aditya Seal in Mangta Hai Kya. She is to make her debut with the horror film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Based on a true story, the film will also star Arbaaz Khan. The trailer of the film has also already released.

