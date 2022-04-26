After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty Ropes In Vivek Oberoi For His OTT Debut

After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty has roped in Vivek Oberoi for his digital series Indian Police Force. On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to social media and welcomed Vivek on board. He also dropped a picture of the actor, revealing his first look from the series. In the click, Vivek can be seen flaunting his intense avatar. He is dressed in the uniform as he holds a rifle in his arms. “Meet the most experienced senior officer of our squad. Welcome aboard Vivek!!!" Rohit Shetty wrote.

Vivek Oberoi was quick to thank the filmmaker in the comment section. “Thank you my brother! Loving every moment ❤️🔥 in 20 years I’ve never seen or done action of this scale! You are the MASTER," he wrote.

Later, Vivek Oberoi also shared the same poster on his Instagram account and talked about his ‘amazing role’. He also shared his experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty and wrote, “Charged to join the best force: “Indian Police Force" and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi!"

Indian Police Force was announced earlier this month. The show pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. The show aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide. The shooting for the show is currently underway and is reportedly taking place in Goa. While the release date of the show has not been announced so far, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

