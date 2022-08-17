After Sita Raman And Bimbisara, Karthikeya 2 Takes The Box Office By Storm!

Acclaimed filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti’s much-awaited film Karthikeya 2 hit the silver screen on August 13. Despite acquiring limited screens, the Telugu film is performing extremely well at the box office. On day 3, the collection of this Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer witnessed an uptick. Take a look at Karthikeya 2’s box office collection:

· Nizam - ₹6.30 crore

· Ceeded - ₹2.20 crore

· Andhra - ₹8 crore

· Karnataka - ₹1.05 crore

· Tamil Nadu - ₹45 lakhs

Advertisement

· Rest of India - ₹2 crore

Ahead of Karthikeya 2, Tollywood films Sita Ramam and Bimbisara had taken the box office by storm earlier this month. Both the films fared exceptionally well at the box office despite their clashing release dates. Meanwhile, Karthikeya 2 has outperformed Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan in the Hindi belt.

Karthikeya 2 is a mystery thriller movie, which is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie is a sequel to the blockbuster 2014 film Karthikeya. The lead actors of Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, reunited after 8 years to work in this film. Alongside Nikhil and Anupama, Karthikeya 2 also stars Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy Harsha Chemudu and Adithya Menon in supporting roles.

In other news, Bimbisara, directed by Mallidi Vasishta, has reportedly minted over ₹44 crores at the box office till Day 12. The movie was said to be produced on a budget of ₹40 crores. Speculations are rife that the makers of Bimbisara are thinking of announcing a sequel of the film, owing to the rave reviews received from critics and audiences alike.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic drama Sita Ramam is also enjoying a magical run at the box office. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial recently entered the ₹50 crore club worldwide. Few trade analysts have also predicted that Sita Raman might have an extended run on the big screen.

The successful box office runs of Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Karthikeya 2 have added to the ever-rising prominence of the Telugu industry across India.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here