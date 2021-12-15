After Sohail Khan's Wife Seema Khan, Now Their Son Yohaan Tests Positive For Covid-19

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Rao, now actor Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor’s covid reports have come out positive. These four celebs are in quarantine separately. And now the BMC has given another update in the matter. As per BMC sources, besides Sohail’s wife, his 10-year-old son, Yohaan Khan, has also contracted the virus.

Not just Yohaan, Seema’s sister has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The BMC sealed Seema Khan’s house and has also instructed people living in the building to get their covid test done. Any decision about de-sealing the floor of the building will be taken based on test reports. The municipal corporation has also sealed and sanitised Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar’s buildings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and many other celebs were present at a party that took place at Karan Johar’s house on December 8. Seema Khan was the first one to test positive for Covid, after which Kareena and Amrita also got covid tests done and were found infected. Maheep Kapoor also went to Karan’s party and she also tested positive for the virus.

Maheep’s husband Sanjay Kapoor, in a conversation with a news portal, confirmed the news. He said that yes, she is covid positive with light symptoms and she is in self-isolation. He added that he got himself, their son Jahaan and daughter Shanaya tested as well. Their reports have come out negative.

The pictures and videos of Kareena and Amrita from the party are all over social media.

