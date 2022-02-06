After Squid Game and Hellbound, All of Us Are Dead Becomes 3rd K-Drama to Reach No 1 on Netflix

After the heights of success Squid Game had reached, the subsequent K-Dramas on Netflix seems to follow the same route. After the survival drama reached No 1 on Netflix, another K-drama Hellbound was soon to follow, and now the zombie apocalypse drama All of Us Are Dead have achieved the same feat. It has reached No 1 on Netflix making it the third Korean series on the platform to do so.

The series premiered on the OTT platform on January 28 and stars Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In Soo, Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Byung Chul, Lee Kyu Hyung, and Jeon Bae Soo.

According to reports, the series hit the No 1 spot on its 7th day of release while Squid Game rose to No 1 spot on its 4th day. “But the one-two punch of ‘Squid Game’ and ‘All of Us Are Dead’ did not come out of nowhere. There had been a rapid build-up of interest in K-dramas on Netflix, with the US viewership jumping by over 200 per cent between 2019 and 2021," a report in Deadline stated.

Talking to EDaily, director Lee Jae Gyu said, “I truly can’t believe all the love it has received from so many countries around the world. I think this will come as a great relief to all the actors and staff who devoted themselves to this project for two years."

Meanwhile, the zombie apocalypse drama is set against the backdrop of a school and revolves around the students who are trapped inside their campus following a zombie outbreak. All of Us Are Dead is based on the webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong Geun.

