The Family Man 2 Actress Samantha Akkineni Hikes Salary After Web Series Success?

Tollywood actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rising step by step in her career with back-to-back hits at the box office. The latest reports suggest that the actor recently raised her remuneration. This comes, post the success of her OTT debut series The Family Man 2. According to media reports, Samantha has raised her remuneration and now charges somewhere between Rs 3-4 crore for a film.

The actor was highly praised by viewers and critics for her role in the spy thriller and is currently on cloud nine with the response.

Samantha is counted among one of the most sought-after female actors in the Telugu Film Industry, where she was last seen in the romantic drama “Jaanu", playing the lead role opposite Sharwanand. However, the film was not a great hit at the box office.

On the work front, the actor has signed a couple of bilingual films and is expected to start shooting for her upcoming project. For the past few days, the actor has also been in the news owing to her Bollywood debut. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Taapsee Pannu’s production house Outsider films.

Meanwhile, Samantha has wrapped shooting for her upcoming mythological drama Shakunthalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film will get a pan-India release and be presented by Dil Raju. The film is bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of DRP-Gunaa Teamworks.

Samantha will be seen portraying the titular role in the film with Malayalam hero Dev Mohan as King Dushyanth.

