After Successful Career in Kannada Music, Arjun Janya to Venture Into Direction

Arjun Janya is one of the finest music composers in the Kannada music industry. Arjun is the recipient of several awards for his beautiful compositions in films like Bhajarangi, Kempe Gowda, Vajrakaya etc. After a successful music career, Arjun is all set to make his debut in direction now.

Not much is known about this film except the fact that renowned producer Ramesh Reddy will produce the project. According to reports, the script work of this yet-to-be-titled film is underway. Reportedly, actor Shivarajkumar will be working in this film.

Arjun’s compositions have always been admired by the audience. It remains to be seen whether he pulls off similar success in direction as well.

Meanwhile, apart from this film, Arjun has composed music for the Sahana HS directorial, Trivikrama, as well. His song Honey Bunny Feel My Love was released on June 8 and it struck a chord with the audience. Chethan Kumar has penned the lyrics for this song. Sanjith Hegde has provided his vocals to this number. The song has garnered more than 3 lakh reviews since its release.

Apart from this project, Arjun is busy composing music for several yet-to-be-released films as well. He is scoring music for Window Seat, written and directed by Sheetal Shetty. Window Seat releases on July 1.

Arjun is also giving the composition for Gaalipata 2 directed by Yograj Bhat. Gaalipata 2 releases on August 12.

Besides these two films, Arjun is composing music for Trishulam and Rajasthan Diaries. Trishulam and Rajasthan Diaries are in the pre-production stages.

Apart from these projects, Arjun will be producing music for Padavi Poorva, Murphy and Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma. Shooting for these three films is underway.

Arjun is also creating music for Veda, Dil Pasand, R the King, Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda and Love 360. Veda and Dil Pasand are in the pre-production stages. Projects like R the King, Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda and Love 360 have just been announced.

