After Suggesting Strike, Dil Raju Continues Shooting For Vijay's Varisu; Courts Criticism

Producer Dil Raju’s decision to continue shooting for some crucial scenes of Vijay-starrer Varisu has irked the Telugu Film Producers Guild. The producers’ body had given a call to halt the shooting of all films amid rising production costs and actors’ remuneration.

This comes as a bigger shock for Dil Raju, one of the faces of the Active Producers Guild of Tollywood, and one of the people who suggested the strike in the first place.

Amid growing criticism, Dil Raju has now issued a statement explaining his action in response to the anger.

Advertisement

According to Dil Raju, the bilingual Varisu is not a Telugu film but rather a Tamil one in the original. He said that the film is being shot in Tamil and will be later dubbed in Telugu and renamed Vaarasudu. Starring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally while Dil Raju is producing it under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

However, his explanation has also been criticised and the producer’s guild has said that Varisu is not a Tamil film but a bilingual, shot simultaneously in both languages and hence the Telugu movie strike applies to it as well. Dil Raju is also being trolled online for his decision to continue shooting.

Varisu also stars Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Khushbu, and Sangeetha Krish and is expected to release in Pongal next year with its streaming rights being bought by Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here