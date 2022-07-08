After Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora, Now Sunny Leone Aces Handstand; Watch Video

Actress Sunny Leone jumped on the bandwagon of zany Instagram trends and attempted the handstand challenge that left people in awe of her flexibility. Sharing a reel on her social media handle with the caption ‘The Y challenge’, the stunning diva can be seen in a black tank top acing the handstand with grace and style.

Among the most popular comments she received on her post, Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed actress Sonnalii Seygall expressed her admiration with ‘👏🔥 emojis. While one of her fans wrote ‘So Beautiful and Lovely’, others couldn’t stop themselves from spamming hearts in the comment section. Check out the post here:

Several other Bollywood celebs had also hopped on to the challenge. From Sushmita Sen to Malaika Arora, quite a few stars showed how to nail the challenge. Sushmita Sen shared pictures on her Instagram page where she exhibited her ability to perform a handstand. “Can’t change the situation…then, change the perspective!!" the caption read. In the picture which is clicked inside a gym, Sushmita is seen balancing herself upside down. With her legs straight up, she maintains an immaculate posture and takes her whole body weight on just her hands. “Feet walk…Hand stand!!" the caption further read.

Malaika too tried out the trend, and did it with utmost ease. She maintained an impressive posture throughout and aced the pose through controlled movements. Having accomplished the task, Malaika then flaunted a smile at the end while showcasing her elegance in green colour sportswear. “Cannot not hop on this trend! Remix this reel and share your video with me," the caption read.

Sunny Leone was last seen in the series Anamika, which streamed on MX Player. Her next project is Kannada film ‘Champion’. In a recent interview, she couldn’t help but gush over South Superstar Yash. She was all praises for KGF franchise actor. The actress is excited about her upcoming film. According to the sources, she has also performed an item number for the same project titled Love You Alia. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music while Ravi Bergi has penned the lyrics.

Champion would be Sunny’s third film in Kannada. The films also star Sachin Dhanpal, Aditi Prabhudeva, Pradeep Rawat.

