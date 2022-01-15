After Telugu, Allu Aravind All Set to Launch OTT Platform Aha Tamil

The video-on-demand and OTT platform Aha is now all set to offer Tamil content as well. Aha, founded by film producer and distributor Allu Aravind, was launched officially on March 25, 2020. The platform is streaming many original shows and Telugu movies and it is owned by Arha Media and Broadcasting Private Limited, a joint venture by Geetha Arts and My Home Group. On the occasion of Pongal 2022, Aha announced that it will soon be launching its new venture Aha Tamil.

Aha Tamil will be the first of its kind Tamil OTT platform. Allu Aravind benefited by providing a platform to Telugu filmmakers to release their films on Aha OTT during Covid-

19-induced lockdown. Now, he is all set to provide space for Tamil filmmakers to release their movies on his platform. He will be soon providing content to the Tamil language audiences through his new venture. It remains to be seen whether Aha will entertain the Tamil audience as much as it is entertaining the Telugu audience.

According to reports, many big Telugu films are in pipeline and could not be released due to the shutting down of cinema houses in many parts of the country. And therefore, Allu Aravind has decided to help the producers of the Tamil movies to directly release their films on aha Tamil, to be launched soon.

Telugu OTT platform aha has been streaming actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable with NBK. The show, which marked Balakrishna’s debut as an OTT series host, premiered on November 4, 2021.

According to the popularity of the show, it has been placed at the number one talk show by IMDb.

