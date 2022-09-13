After The Fame Game, Netflix Cancels Raveena Tandon Starrer Aranyak Season 2, Details Inside

Raveena Tandon made her trailblazing comeback with Netflix’s crime thriller web series Aranyak. Created by Charudutt Acharya and Rohan Sippy, it also starred Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Taneesha Joshi, Anna Ador, Zakir Hussain, and Meghna Malik. Upon its release, Aranyak was widely panned by critics for its nuanced screenplay and s gripping plot. However, now the popular streaming service has dropped the second season from its roster due to its ROI(Return of Investment).

As per a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, OTT platforms have become more conscious about striking a connection with the viewers. The source stated, “OTT platforms have become even more stringent in terms of what content they feature, and Netflix is no stranger to this. This is a conscious effort in driving more content-driven shows and films that will connect with the audience."

While quoting Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game which also got cancelled recently, the source explained, “This isn’t the first show that Netflix has cancelled. Earlier the streaming giant had dropped the second season of the Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game as well. In both cases, apparently, Netflix was not happy with the story, script, as well as the ROI and decided on forgoing development of the second seasons."

However, the makers still have an opportunity to work on the content and churn out something that is at par with the streaming service’s standards. If it fits the mould then Netflix can possibly allow the makers to produce the second season of the intriguing show.

The story of Aranyak was set in the fictional Himachal Pradesh town of Sironah, two morally upright officers, both battling their own inner demons, try to find the person responsible for the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl who had ostensibly come to spend the holidays with her mother, a foreign national, in the picturesque town. Aranyak was released on Netflix on 10 December 2021.

