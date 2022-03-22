After The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher Begins Shooting For His 523rd Film Along With Vidyut Jammwal

Anupam Kher has come a long way in Bollywood. From Hum Aapke Hain Koun To Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, The Accidental Prime Minister and The Kashmir Files, the actor has repeatedly proved that he can play any role with his style. Recently, Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram account and announced that he has started shooting for his 523rd movie, IB71.

Anupam dropped a series of pictures with his co-star Vidyut Jammwal and revealed that the film is produced by Action Hero Films. IB71 is directed by Sankalp Reddy who previously worked on The Ghazi Attack. “And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heartwarmingly humble @mevidyutjammwal! His company @actionherofilms produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!" the caption of Anupam’s post read.

In the pictures shared, Anupam Kher can be seen wearing a waistcoat over a shirt. His round spectacles, moustache and hairstyle introduce fans to his look for the movie. On the other hand, Vidyut Jammwal wore a sweater over his formal attire. The two actors can be seen posing together in what looks like an office setup.

For the unversed, IB71 is a spy-thriller and revolves around the India-Pakistan war of 1971. However, not many details about the film are known as of now.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with congratulatory messages. Netizens also appreciated Anupam’s hard work and dedication. “Don’t you get body fatigue due to continuous travel? Wish I could be as active as you," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Congratulations sir aap aise hi bahut si film karte rahe (keep working on films) we love to see you on screen."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is currently enjoying the success of The Kashmir Files. The film has emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic superhits and is inching close to Rs 200 crore at the box office. The movie depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. It is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles.

