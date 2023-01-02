After The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher Reunite For The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming movie The Vaccine War has created a buzz ever since its announcement. Now, as per the recent update, Anupam Kher has joined the star cast and this will be his 534th film. The movie is based on India’s largest COVID-19 vaccination program, the conspiracies, and the challenges it faced.

Anupam Kher posted a photo where he can be seen holding a clapboard that read, “The Vaccine War." It read, “Announcing my 534th film! The Vaccine War directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!" Anupam Kher previously worked with Vivek in Kashmir Files.

Ecstatic fans congratulated him. One of the users praised Anupam Kher and wrote, “Hope you will lift the curtain from the ugly face of those hiding behind vaccine’s business. If so, good luck to you & team and may your film make the best business."

Vivek Agnihotri earlier on Instagram said, “GM. We live for new things. New happiness. New laughters. New challenges. Yet, we feel comfortable in the old & established and stick to it. This contradiction gives suffering. Fastest and surest way to find happiness: Jump into uncertainty. The unknown. Creative Consciousness."

He even spoke about the movie and said, “When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country."

The Vaccine War will also star Vivek Agnihotri’s wife Pallavi Joshi, Gopal Singh and veteran actress Divya Seth. The movie is slated to release on August 15, 2023, and in more than 10 languages.

