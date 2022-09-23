After The Liger Debacle, Vijay Deverakonda Is Ignoring Distributors’ Demand: Report

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, failed to impress the audience and ended up tanking at the box office. The film, which hit the big screen on August 25, recently premiered on OTT. Liger is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

While the film was reportedly made on a solid budget of Rs 90 to 125 crore, its box office collection was disappointing, to say the least. Not so long ago, a few media reports suggested that Vijay Deverakonda will return a share of his fees for the film back to the producers. An update on this matter has recently surfaced on Twitter.

According to a report by Lab Reports, Liger distributors are demanding at least minimal returns from the producers and the hero. The tweet by Lab Reports also claimed that Vijay Deverakonda has not been responding to the distributors’ demands. Their tweet also read, “Paid articles circulating by PR team that hero returned 7 crs. In reality, Zero rupees returned."

After the Liger debacle, Vijay Deverakonda recently posted a video from his stunt training session for the film on Instagram. He captioned the video writing, “Miss stunt training with @andy_long_nguyen and his boys @andylongstuntteam. Work hard, Push yourself, learn new skills, Learn from mistakes, enjoy success, and live the life you want." In the video, the Arjun Reddy star is seen training for some strenuous stunts along with his trainer.

Meanwhile, after Liger, Vijay Deverakonda marked his first public appearance at the 2022 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). When the media tried to ask him about Liger and his upcoming projects, the actor refrained from responding. Vijay will next be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s next, titled Jana Gana Mana. Apart from Vijay, the film will star Jahnvi Kapoor and Pooja Hedge as the female leads. Jana Gana Mana has been produced by Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally.

