After Tholi Prema and Khushi, Another Pawan Kalyan Classic Title In Demand

It looks like actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s movie titles are in demand. What makes us say that? Last year Varun Tej, who is Pawan Kalyan’s nephew, used the title Tholi Prema. For the unversed, Tholi Prema was a 1998 film, which starred Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy in lead roles.

Earlier this year, the first look motion poster of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Khushi was revealed. Let us tell you that this title is also a Pawan Kalyan classic. In 2001, Pawal Kalyan starred in Khushi alongside Bhumika Chawla. Now, as per recent speculations, Akhil Akkineni is next in line.

The actor may take the title Thammudu for his next film. Pawan Kalyan’s 1999 film Thammudu’s script was inspired by the runaway Hindi hit, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, and some slick direction by newcomer Arun Prasad. The film went on to be a hit at the box office, and it also managed to garner some good reviews from critics. The stakes are high for Akhil Akkineni.

After his ambitious movie with Allu Arjun wasn’t able to take flight due to varied reasons, filmmaker Venu Sreeram shifted his focus to Akhil Akkineni. Committed to making films for Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, for now, Sreeram has reportedly got Akhil’s nod for his next project.

As of now, Akhil Akkineni awaits the release of his highly-anticipated movie Agent. The film, which also stars Sakshi Vaidya and Mammootty in lead roles, is all set to release on August 12, this year. In the film, Akhil will be essaying the role of a spy, a first in his career.

Agent is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Composer Thamizha has been roped in for music, while Ragul Herian Dharuman cranks the camera.

