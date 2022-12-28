Home » News » Movies » After Tunisha Sharma, 22-Year-Old Influencer Leena Nagwanshi Dies By Suicide in Raigarh

After Tunisha Sharma, 22-Year-Old Influencer Leena Nagwanshi Dies By Suicide in Raigarh

Days after TV actress Tunisha Sharma's death by alleged suicide, a 22-year-old social media influencer was found hanging in her home in Raigarh.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 08:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Leena Nagwanshi, 22-year-old social media influencer, was found dead in her house in Raigarh.
Leena Nagwanshi, 22-year-old social media influencer, was found dead in her house in Raigarh.

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old female social media influencer from Raigarh died by suicide. The woman identified as Leena Nagwanshi was found hanging in her home, according to police officials. This comes after popular TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by alleged suicide on December 24. Tunisha, who was acting in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday. She was 21.

As per ANI, Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar PS, said, “A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem."

Advertisement

Leena had shared her last Instagram post on Christmas, a video in which she could be seen playing with a soft toy and then posing with a newborn dressed as Santa Claus. Leena had over 10.8k followers on Instagram. She would also share content on YouTube through her channel Royal Leena.

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani had also posted Leena’s picture on his official Instagram account, with netizens flooding the comment section with condolence messages.

One user wrote: “OMG! what’s happening to our youngsters?" Another one said, “This has become a joke… People just have no value of life they are living in… Rather have become ungrateful towards their life and family, hence just don’t think twice before taking such a step… Have some self-love man and come out of the life of social media…" (sic) “I just wish this social media could just vanish so that people could live a peaceful life like our parents in their time did," wrote a third user.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 28, 2022, 08:10 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 08:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna, Tina Datta To Karishma Tanna, These TV Divas Served Hot Swimwear Moments In 2022

+10PHOTOS

10 New Year Party Outfit Ideas Inspired From Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Bollywood Divas