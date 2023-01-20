Home » News » Movies » After Tunisha Sharma's Death, Ali Baba Makers Offer Cast Therapy; Sayantani Ghosh Says 'Not Easy To...'

After Tunisha Sharma's Death, Ali Baba Makers Offer Cast Therapy; Sayantani Ghosh Says 'Not Easy To...'

Sayantani Ghosh revealed that the producers of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul have offered therapy after Tunisha Sharma's death.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 20:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Sayantani Ghosh talks about returning to Ali Baba set after Tunisha Sharma's death.
Sayantani Ghosh talks about returning to Ali Baba set after Tunisha Sharma's death.

After the shocking death of Tunisha Sharma last month, the makers of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul have taken measures to ensure help is at hand on the sets of the show. After Tunisha’s death, it was reported that she was battling ‘anxiety and depression.’ The late actress’s co-star Sayantani Ghosh revealed that the producers have offered therapy for the cast and crew of the show.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Sayantani said, “It’s not easy to go to the sets and work. The producers called us to their office and asked us how we’re feeling emotionally. They offered us therapy, especially to the children. Initially they were very considerate and did not call the children on sets."

“At first I thought the show would go off air, but it’s a show and it’s a team, a lot of people’s livelihood is connected to the show and so everybody as a team took the call of taking the show ahead," she added.

Sayantani had also recently revealed that the team moved back to their original sets after they had temporarily moved to a new set to shoot a few episodes. Speaking with Times of India, Sayantani revealed, ““The production house has taken every measure possible to make us feel comfortable- and create an atmosphere of positivity. They have freshly painted the set in white, added more lights, and hung new paintings. They opened the set yesterday and performed puja."

Tunisha died last month by reported suicide. Following the 20-year-old’s shocking death, her mother accused the actress’s co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetment of her suicide. Sheezan was taken into custody on December 25 and has been in judicial custody since. It was reported that the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. Both families have shared their sides of the story in front of the press while police continue to investigate the case.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

