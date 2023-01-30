Television actress Sara Khan cemented her position in the telly world with her portrayal of Sadhana in the serial Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai. The diva garnered a massive fan following, and the audience was left swooning over her adorable looks. Times have changed and so has Sara’s look after she underwent lip filler surgery with the hope of accentuating her beauty but it backfired.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sara revealed how she didn’t like the aftereffects of cosmetic procedures on her lips. Despite these hurdles in her personal life, Sara mustered up enough courage and has now decided to move forward with her upcoming film The Era of 1990. In an interview, she revealed, “My character in the film is a simple girl with a lot of responsibilities for her family. She loves watching films and is very filmi. I enjoyed playing the character in the film." Check out this official poster of The Era of 1990, also starring Arjun Manhas and Mir Sarwar in prominent roles.

Her fans are extremely happy with Sara’s comeback to the movie industry. Actors Deepshikha Nagpal, Ashmit Patel, Nisha Rawal, Siddharth Sharma, Mir Sarwar and Vipul Narigara congratulated Sara. Her fans wish The Era of 1990 emerges as the biggest blockbuster of 2023.

Director Shahid Kazmi has shed more light on Sara’s comeback. Kazmi said that The Era of 1990 is based on the issue of piracy that was rampant worldwide in the 90s. The Mission 70 director added that online piracy harmed the film industry.

According to him, online music and movie piracy were some of the significant factors that contributed to huge amounts of losses in the film industry. He further said that The Era of 1990 will expose the online piracy scam and the film will have amazing action sequences and a love story as well.

