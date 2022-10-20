After Varisu, Actor Vijay in Discussion for His Second Telugu Film With This Director, Say Reports

Thalapathy Vijay, a Kollywood film star, is extremely popular in the Telugu film industry as well. The actor is currently looking forward to the Pongal 2023 release of his Tamil-Telugu film Varisu and Vaarasudu respectively. However, speculations concerning the actor’s upcoming film schedule are already gaining traction.

According to media sources, Vijay would reunite with director Atlee for his 68th film. Apparently, the movie, tentatively named Thalapathy68, is reportedly produced by Telugu production company Mythri Movie Makers, which has worked on movies like Pushpa and Ante Sundaraniki. Vijay starrer Vaarasudu, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is almost wrapped up. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie are scheduled for release on Sankranti in 2023.

Subsequently, sources associated with the production company said that Vijay and Atlee recently met and talked about the potential collaboration for Thalapathy68 in the following year. The parties concerned have not yet made an official announcement on the matter, and it is unknown if the film would be produced in different languages.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the script has yet to be finalized, and director Atlee would start working on it early next year once he finishes Jawan. “The film will have a fascinating idea and would live up to the expectations of the Vijay-Atlee duo," according to the production house source. Hit movies like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil are the previous combo of Atlee and Vijay in Tamil cinema industry.

Following Varisu, Vijay is supposed to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his Thalapathy67, which will be the duo’s second collaboration following ‘Master’. Atlee, on the other hand, is eagerly anticipating the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s new film, Jawan, which will hit the screens on June 2 in the upcoming year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here