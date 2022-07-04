After Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor to Collaborate With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee?

Shahid Kapoor delivered an excellent performance in Jersey recently and is also gearing up for his web debut. Amid this, it is being reported that the actor has joined hands with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee for a film. According to ETimes, the Kabir Singh actor had a meeting with Bazmee recently. When the publication reached out to the director, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing very well, so I will now look at other stories and see which one excites me the most. As for Shahid, he had agreed to do a film with me, a really long time ago. It’s not that he said yes to me just now. We have been talking for a really long time. It’s just that we are waiting for the right story and the film will happen immediately."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Varun Dhawan has teamed up with Bazmee as well.

“Shahid has been a friend for so many years. I am working on three to four subjects right now. In another month, I will decide which subject I like and will start with that story," the publication further quoted him as saying. He then confirmed that he is working with Shahid. “I would love to work with him and whenever we have met he has told me, ‘Anees bhai aap kamaal ki filmein banate hain and we should work together’. If there is an exciting subject, why not? He is a damn good actor. He is a complete actor and I loved his performance in ‘Jersey’," he concluded.

Anees Bazmee is currently working on No Entry 2, a sequel to a 2005 movie with the same title. The movie will feature Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan as the lead actors. The entertainment website further reported that Varun Dhawan starrer will be Anees’ next after No Entry 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.