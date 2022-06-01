After Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor Accepts Varun Dhawan's Challenge and Grooves To JugJugg Jeeyo's Song

Ever since JugJugg Jeeyo’s Naach Punjaabban has been released, everyone seems to be grooving to it. Social media is flooded with fans and celebrities taking part in the Nach Punjaabban trend and dropping videos of themselves performing the song’s hook step. Recently on the list is Janhvi Kapoor.

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a video on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen doing the Nach Punjaabban hook step in a supermarket. The actress was also joined by one of her fellow customers at the store. Janhvi wore beige color track pants with a top of the same colour and paired it with an overcoat.

“Super market mein #Bawaal only because u dared me to @varundvn ab bolo #JugJugJeeyo #nachpunjaban ," the actress wrote in the caption. Sanjay Kapoor was quick to drop a hilarious comment. “Are you promoting Bawaal or JJJ," he wrote.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Bawaal which also stars Varun Dhawan. The film marks the first collaboration between Varun and Janhvi. Reportedly, the shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film will also be taking place in four European countries including the city of Love - Paris. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Nach Punjaabban trend was initiated by Varun Dhawan on social media. He shared a video on Instagram a few days back in which the actor was seen grooving to the song along with his father David Dhawan. The actor had also challenged some of his industry friends including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif among others to share similar clips.

It was just yesterday when Vicky Kaushal also took part in the Nach Punjjabban trend.

Helmed by Karan Johar, JugJugg Jeeyo will hit theatres on June 24, 2022. It is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul among others.

