After Vikram's Massive Success, Lokesh Kanagaraj Takes a Raise For Thalapathy 67

After delivering the power-packed multistarrer Vikram with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to helm tentatively titled Thalapathy67. However, it hasn’t been finalised yet. Meanwhile, the news of the director’s remuneration for the film has found its way online.

Reportedly, Lokesh is set to take home Rs 10 crore for the film. Making his debut in 2017 with Maanagaram, Lokesh has put himself on the map as a talented director in the Tamil film industry. He has earned a separate fanbase for his skilled storytelling.

For this debut movie, the director received less salary. His next project was Kaithi starring Karthi. Released in 2019, the film worked well at both box offices and earned the director a salary of 50 Lakh. The movie was appreciated for its screenplay and solid writing.

Moving on to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s third movie, which was Thalapathy Vijay’s Master (2021), the director was initially offered 1 crore but later due to high profit, his salary got increased to 3 crore.

And finally, with his latest directorial Vikram, Lokesh got an 8crore salary. Coming in cinemas on June 3, the film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. At the box office, the film garnered a tremendous response from cinephiles.

Vikram, also starring Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles, was bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Suriya’s cameo in the movie has also excited the fans.

Kamal Haasan, who was overwhelmed by the phenomenal response to the film, has gifted a Lexus car to Lokesh Kanakaraj, and an Apache RTR 160 bike to all the 13 assistant directors of the film.

Reportedly, the film has scaled new heights at the worldwide box office.

