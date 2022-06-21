After Watching 777 Charlie, Bengalureans Share Heartwarming Stories of Their Pets

Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie, which presents a beautiful bond between a human and a labrador, has also sparked a debate around the breeding of animals. Raj B Shetty, who was also seen in the film, has also drawn people’s attention to the issue and said, “love has no breed."

Raj B Shetty said the idea behind the movie Charlie was to make the conditions of stray dogs better. The movie and his ideals have started a campaign among the Bangalore people. These people are remembering their relations with their furry friends.

Let’s look at a few stories of the people :

The story of Zazoo:

Zazoo left his owner at the age of 10 because of liver cancer. His owner recalls his memories and says, “He liked everything that was running fast. We took him to a riding school near our house and he was sitting on the lawn and watching the horses running. If the train was going, he would be happy. He loved running."

The owner of Zazoo, Sujaya Jagadish has written a 100-page memoir for his dog. He said that till now, he has kept his lunch bowl, identity card, and other belongings.

Zoomie, a Pug Dog

A cute little pug dog raised by Dr Meenakshi Bhatt. The dog died in December 2020 because of common dog ailments that got serious later. Dr Bhatt remembers, “Zombie loved grilled chicken But because she had problems with the gallbladder, doctors did not allow it. I had to request the doctor to give her cooked chicken meat at least once a week. We set a Sunday for it and the zombie was looking forward to that day."

Meenakshi Bhatt said that in her last days, she was quiet and one evening in December, Zoomie got enthusiastic and ate chicken. Dr Bhatt added, “It was hard to believe that Zoomie breathed her last the next morning."

Freddie:

He was the furry friend of musician Keerthana Sudarshan. Freddie died in 2020 due to some hereditary disease. While remembering his dog he said, “One day when she looked healthy, we took her to Cubbon Park to watch the sunset. He died the next day."

