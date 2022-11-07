After Yash and Ranveer Singh, Makers Approach Vijay Deverakonda to Play Dev in Brahmastra?

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra was perhaps the most anticipated movie of the year. The film successfully created a lot of buzz for a number of reasons. Whether it was for the ‘love storiyan’ bit from the chartbuster song Kesariya, the boycott campaign that was carried against the film or the general excitement of the masses to see what Ayan had churned out in a matter of ten long years. After garnering a positive response at the box office, the makers are eager to start work on the sequel and they have been approaching stars like Ranveer Singh and KGF fame Yash for the same. Now, the latest addition to the roster, is Vijay Deverakonda.

According to the sources quoted by Bollywood Hungama, three different stars were approached to play Dev, the anticipating antagonist of Brahamastra 2. Now Dharma Productions are looking forward to rope in Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda for the same. The source divulged, “The Brahmastra franchise is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Yes, there were three actors who were approached, but now, Karan is looking at roping in Vijay. The two have worked together on Liger and understand how the other person works, so it comes as no surprise."

The source also explained that since Vijay Deverakonda’s maiden Hindi film Liger was a major dud at the Box Office, Karan Johar wanted to extend a more fruitful opportunity to the south star. It stated, “Liger did not exactly hit the target, instead it was way off. Both Vijay and Karan are looking to work together one something that will definitely hit the mark, and kick-start Vijay’s journey in Bollywood. Given this, essaying the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2 is perfect for Vijay and plays well for the makers of the film as well."

Adding to this, the source elaborated, “If Vijay signs on to play Dev in Brahmastra 2, the film will get the added advantage of featuring a big name from the South. This will ensure Brahmastra 2 has a pan-India appeal while capturing audiences in all sectors."

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by stalwart Ayan Mukerji, the film starred an ensemble of highly revered actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

