'After Your Love...': Naga Chaitanya to Audience at Thank You Pre-Release Event

Ahead of the release of Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thank You on July 22, the makers on Saturday held a pre-release event in Vizag. Speaking on the occasion, Naga Chaitanya, addressing the meet, said that the audience was the main reason for having the pre-release event in the city of Andhra Pradesh.

“I have become an actor inspired by my grandfather and father. However, after seeing your love and affection for me, I began to love acting and feel more responsible. I have come to thank you," he said.

Advertisement

The actor added that he aimed to entertain the audience. In his speech, the Bangarraju star lauded director Vikram K Kumar, composer Thaman and other members of the film’s crew who have worked to put the film together.

The two-minute trailer, which was released just a few days ago, gives a clear glimpse into Naga Chaitanya’s three different shades, each reflecting a different stage of his life. The trailer is set on the journey of a successful man who looks back at his life with gratitude and wants to thank everyone for making him who he is.

With Naga Chaitanya playing the male lead, the film features three actresses in the female lead role — Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna. Additionally, it also has Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. Thankyou marks the third collaboration between the actor-director duo after Manam and the web series Dhootha, which is currently underway.

Written by BVS Ravi, the camera has been handled by P.C. Sreeram. Dil Raju and Shirish have bankrolled this project under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Advertisement

On the work front, Chaitanya is also awaiting the release of his Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha, headlined by Aamir Khan. In addition, he also has his maiden web series Dootha and an untitled film with Venkat Prabhu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.